New Delhi: India reports 2,63,533 new COVID19 cases, 4,22,436 discharges and 4,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 2,52,28,996

Total discharges: 2,15,96,512

Death toll: 2,78,719

Active cases: 33,53,765

Total vaccination: 18,44,53,149