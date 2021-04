New Delhi: India reports 2,61,500 new COVID19 cases, 1,501 fatalities and 1,38,423 discharges in the last 24 hours informed Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,47,88,109

Active cases: 18,01,316

Total recoveries: 1,28,09,643

Death toll: 1,77,150

Total vaccination: 12,26,22,590