New Delhi: India reports 25,072 new COVID19 cases, 44,157 recoveries and 389 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,24,49,306

Total recoveries: 3,16,80,626

Active cases: 3,33,924

Death toll: 4,34,756

Total vaccinated: 58,25,49,595 (7,95,543 in last 24 hours)