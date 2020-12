Bhubaneswar: India registers 333 fresh deaths, 26,895 recoveries & 23,950 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 16,42,68,721 samples tested for COVID19 till December 22. Of these, 10,98,164 samples were tested yesterday informed Indian Council of Medical Research.

Total cases: 1,00,99,066

Active cases: 2,89,240

Total recoveries: 96,63,382

Death toll: 1,46,444

