Bhubaneswar: India reports 2,00,739 new COVID19 cases and 1,038 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 1,40,74,564.

Active cases: 14,71,877.

Death toll: 1,73,123.

26,20,03,415 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 14th April 2021, including 13,84,549 samples that were tested yesterday says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)