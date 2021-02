New Delhi: India reports 16,577 new COVID19 cases, 12,179 discharges and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours informed Union Health Ministry .

Total cases: 1,10,63,491

Total discharges: 1,07,50,680

Death toll: 1,56,825

Active cases: 1,55,986

Total Vaccination: 1,34,72,643