New Delhi: India reports 15,823 new COVID19 cases, 22,844 recoveries, and 226 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. Out of 15,823 new COVID19 cases and 226 deaths reported in India, Kerala reported 7,823 cases and 106 deaths yesterday.

Total cases 3,40,01,743

Active cases: 2,07,653

Total recoveries: 3,33,42,901

Death toll: 4,51,189

Total vaccination: 96,43,79,212 (50,63,845 in last 24 hrs)