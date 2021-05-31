India reports 1,52,734 new COVID19 cases, 2,38,022 discharges & 3,128 deaths in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: India reports 1,52,734 new COVID19 cases, 2,38,022 discharges & 3,128 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry

Total cases: 2,80,47,534

Total discharges: 2,56,92,342

Death toll: 3,29,100

Active cases: 20,26,092

Total vaccination: 21,31,54,129

India reports lowest Daily New Cases of 1.52 Lakh in 50 days; declining trend in new cases maintained.

India’s Active Caseload further declines to 20,26,092

Active Cases decrease by 88,416 in last 24 hours

2,56,92,342 total Recoveries across the country so far.

2,38,022 patients recovered during last 24 hours.

Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 18th consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 91.60%

Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 9.04%

Daily positivity rate at 9.07%, less than 10% for 7 consecutive days.

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 34.48 cr tests total conducted

21.3 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive