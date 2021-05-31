India reports 1,52,734 new COVID19 cases, 2,38,022 discharges & 3,128 deaths in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: India reports 1,52,734 new COVID19 cases, 2,38,022 discharges & 3,128 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,80,47,534
Total discharges: 2,56,92,342
Death toll: 3,29,100
Active cases: 20,26,092
Total vaccination: 21,31,54,129
India reports lowest Daily New Cases of 1.52 Lakh in 50 days; declining trend in new cases maintained.
India’s Active Caseload further declines to 20,26,092
Active Cases decrease by 88,416 in last 24 hours
2,56,92,342 total Recoveries across the country so far.
2,38,022 patients recovered during last 24 hours.
Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 18th consecutive day
Recovery Rate increases to 91.60%
Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 9.04%
Daily positivity rate at 9.07%, less than 10% for 7 consecutive days.
Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 34.48 cr tests total conducted
21.3 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive