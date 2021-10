New Delhi : India reports 14,623 new COVID19 cases, 19,446 recoveries & 197 deaths in the last 24 hrs as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 3,41,08,996

Active cases: 1,78,098

Total recoveries: 3,34,78,247

Death toll: 4,52,651

Total Vaccination: 99,12,82,283 (41,36,142 in last 24 hrs)