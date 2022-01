New Delhi: India reports 1,41,986 fresh COVID cases, 40,895 recoveries, and 285 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Daily positivity rate: 9.28%

Active cases: 4,72,169

Total recoveries: 3,44,12,740

Death toll: 4,83,463

Total vaccination: 150.06 crore doses

A total of 3,071 Omicron cases were reported in 27 States/UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 1,203 informed Union Health Ministry.