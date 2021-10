Bhubaneswar: India reports 14,146 new COVID19 cases, 19,788 recoveries & 144 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 3,40,67,719

Active cases: 1,95,846

Total recoveries: 3,34,19,749

Death toll: 4,52,124

Total Vaccination: 97,65,89,540 (41,20,772 in last 24hrs)