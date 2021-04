New Delhi: India reports 1,31,968 new COVID19 cases, 61,899 discharges, and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,30,60,542

Total recoveries: 1,19,13,292

Active cases: 9,79,608

Death toll: 1,67,642

Total vaccination: 9,43,34,262