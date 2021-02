New Delhi: India reports 12,899 new COVID-19 cases, 17,824 discharges, and 107 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,07,90,183

Total discharges: 1,04,80,455

Death toll: 1,54,703

Active cases: 1,55,025

Total Vaccination: 44,49,552