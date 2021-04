New Delhi: India reports 1,26,789 new COVID19 cases, 59,258 discharges, and 685 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,29,28,574

Total recoveries: 1,18,51,393

Active cases: 9,10,319

Death toll: 1,66,862

Total vaccination: 9,01,98,673