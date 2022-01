New Delhi: India reports 117,100 new coronavirus cases and 302 deaths in last 24 hours.

Total Cases of Omicron-3007

Maharashtra-876

Delhi-465

Daily positivity rate: 7.74%

Active cases: 3,71,363

Total recoveries: 3,43,71,845

Death toll: 4,83,178

Total vaccination: 149.66 crore doses