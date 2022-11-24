India rejects observations of US Commission on International Religious Freedom; terms them biased and inaccurate

External Affairs Ministry said that India has rescued over 200 people who were trapped in the fake job rackets in Myanmar. Briefing media in New Delhi on Thursday, External Affairs’ Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, out of 200 people, 153 people have already been repatriated to India and the remaining 50 people are in process of repatriation. He said, more than 108 people have been repatriated to India from Cambodia. He said, Indian government has requested the Myanmar and Thailand authorities to facilitate the repatriation process. Mr. Bagchi cautioned that visa on arrival facility is only for tourists not for job seekers.

On the issue of Indian fugitive Zakir Naik’s presence at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Mr. Bagchi said, the issue of Zakir Naik has been raised with Qatar.

On the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) report on religious freedom in India, Mr. Bagchi termed the observations in report biased and inaccurate.

He said, USCIRF has a tendency to consistently misrepresent the facts which shows the lack of their understanding about India, its constitutional framework, plurality and robust democratic system. He said, USCIRF is guided by its own prejudice and pursue a motivated agenda which raises questions on their credibility.