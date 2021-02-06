India registers unprecedented record in testing with more than 20 cr tests

New Delhi: India has registered an unprecedented record in the number of COVID-19 cumulative tests. It has crossed the landmark of 20 crore (20,06,72,589) total tests today.7,40,794 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers. With 2369 testing labs in the country including 1,214 Government laboratories and 1,155 Private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost.

The cumulative positivity rate is also declining and presently pegged at 5.39%.

High level of comprehensive testing on a sustained basis has also resulted in bringing down the national positivity rate.

The higher daily testing combined with low daily cases have resulted in low positivity rate.

India’s total Active Caseload continues to follow a consistent downward slope. It has dropped to less than 1.5 lakh (1,48,590) today and is the lowest in 8 months.

The present active caseload now consists of just 1.37% of India’s total Positive Cases.

The country has seen less than 100 fatalities (95) in the last 24 hours.

As on 06thFebruary, 2021, till 08:00 AM, total number of vaccinated beneficiaries surpassed 54 lakhs (54,16,849) under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 3,161 2 Andhra Pradesh 2,72,190 3 Arunachal Pradesh 11,834 4 Assam 77,225 5 Bihar 3,54,360 6 Chandigarh 5,234 7 Chhattisgarh 1,50,487 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1,214 9 Daman & Diu 674 10 Delhi 1,00,079 11 Goa 7,939 12 Gujarat 3,94,416 13 Haryana 1,37,706 14 Himachal Pradesh 51,555 15 Jammu & Kashmir 41,624 16 Jharkhand 85,580 17 Karnataka 3,60,592 18 Kerala 2,86,132 19 Ladakh 1,745 20 Lakshadweep 831 21 Madhya Pradesh 3,40,625 22 Maharashtra 4,34,943 23 Manipur 6,874 24 Meghalaya 6,213 25 Mizoram 10,555 26 Nagaland 4,515 27 Odisha 2,35,680 28 Puducherry 3,532 29 Punjab 72,855 30 Rajasthan 4,14,422 31 Sikkim 5,139 32 Tamil Nadu 1,57,324 33 Telangana 1,93,667 34 Tripura 37,359 35 Uttar Pradesh 6,73,542 36 Uttarakhand 70,292 37 West Bengal 3,44,227 38 Miscellaneous 60,507 Total 54,16,849

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a consistent and progressive increase.

India is the fastest country to reach the 5 million mark in COVID19 vaccination. This feat was achieved in merely 21 days. Several other countries have had a head start of more than 60 days in the COVID19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 4,57,404 people were vaccinated across 10,502 sessions. 1,06,303 sessions have been conducted so far. It includes 3,01,537 healthcare workers and 1,55,867 frontline workers.

India has also recorded a downfall in the daily new cases and an increase in recovered number of people. The Recovery Rate has reached nearly 97.19%. Total 1,05,10,796 people have recovered. 14,488 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

82.07% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,653 newly recovered cases. 3,573 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 506 in Tamil Nadu.

83.3% of the new cases are from 6 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,610. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,628, while Tamil Nadu reported 489 new cases.

Six States/UTs account for 81.05% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40). Kerala follows with 19 daily deaths and Chhattisgarh with 8. Only two states have registered a double digit daily casualty count.