India registers Recoveries of 65,081 in the last 24 hours whereas 69,921 new cases were reported

New Delhi: Continuing the streak of posting more than 60,000 recoveries each day since the past five days, India has registered 65,081 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of recovered patients have grown to 28,39,882, taking the Recovery Rate among COVID-19 patients to further high of 77%. The number of recovered patients has overtaken the active cases by 3.61 times. India has more than 20.53 lakh recovered people than the active cases that stand at 7,85,996 today.

The number of recovered patients has grown 4 times from the first week of July to the last week of August 2020.

In the last 24 hours, five States have posted the highest addition to the new cases in the country. These are Maharashtra (11,852), Andhra Pradesh (10,004), Karnataka (6,495), Tamil Nadu (5,956) and Uttar Pradesh (4,782). Together they account for 56% of the confirmed cases added in the last 24 hours.

These five states have also reported the maximum number of patients that were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours, cumulatively accounting for 58.04% of the national figure of 65,081 persons. While Maharashtra reported recoveries of 11,158 patients, the corresponding figures for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka stand at 8,772 and 7,238. Tamil Nadu follows with 6,008, while Uttar Pradesh posted recovery of 4,597 COVID patients.

With a cumulative figure of 536 deaths in the last 24 hours, the above mentioned five states together account for 65.4% of the deaths added to the national total (819). Maharashtra has reported 184 deaths, Karnataka has added 113, followed by Tamil Nadu (91), Andhra Pradesh (85) and Uttar Pradesh (63).

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf

