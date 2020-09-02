New Delhi: The total recoveries in India have crossed 29 lakh (29,01,908) as of today.

Last 10 lakh recoveries have been recorded in only 17 days in comparison to preceding 10 lakh recoveries which were recorded in 22 days.

A significant feature of India’s management of COVID-19 cases is the growing rate of recovered patients. As India continues to sustain its progressively increasing rate of recoveries, a higher number of patients are recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation.

Since May 2020, there has been a 58 times hike in the number of recovered patients.

12 States/UTs have reported a Recovery Rate more than the National Average. Two states, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, alone account for around 30% of the total recoveries.

The number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months. As the daily recoveries increase, India registers more than 60 thousand recoveries each day, 6th day in a row. With the recovery of 62,026 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has further improved to 76.98%. This figure is demonstrating a continuous progress.

The number of recovered cases has overtaken the active cases by more than 21 lakhs. There has been more than 4 times jump in the average weekly recoveries from the first week of July to last week of August.

