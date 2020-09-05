India registers highest single day recoveries with more than 70,000 COVID patients discharged

New Delhi: India’s TEST, TRACK and TREAT strategy is showing tangible results.The Recovery Rate of India touched a record high of more than 70000 patients being discharged in a single day.The highest ever single day recoveries of 70,072 were recorded in the last 24 hours. With this high number of COVID-19 patients recovering and being discharged from the hospitals and home isolation, the Recovery Rate now is 77.23%.This has also led to the declining Case Fatality Rate, which stands at a new low of 1.73%today.

Early identification through TESTING has led to higher daily number being reported but surveillance& contact TRACING along with focus on timely and appropriate clinical TREATMENT of patients have ensured speedy recovery.Higher number of recoveries and declining fatality has shown that India’s graded strategy has worked.

India has posted more than 22.6 lakh recoveries than the active cases (846,395).The active cases currently comprise only 21.04%of the total positive cases.

The total number of recoveries have crossed31 lakh (31,07,223) today.Five States have contributed to 60% of the total recoveries. Maharashtra has contributed the maximum recoveries amounting to almost 21%, followed by Tamil Nadu(12.63%) ,Andhra Pradesh (11.91%), Karnataka (8.82%) and Uttar Pradesh(6.14%).

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf

