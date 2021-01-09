India registers an unprecedented hike in Testing with more than 18 cr tests

New Delhi: India has demonstrated an exponential increase in the number of COVID-19 cumulative tests. It has crossed the landmark of 18 crore (18,02,53,315) total tests today.

9,16,951 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

https://i0.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image001HEV7.jpg?w=640

Progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers. With 2316 testing labs in the country including 1201 Government laboratories and 1115 Private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost.

High level of comprehensive testing on a sustained basis has also resulted in bringing down the national positivity rate.

https://i2.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002RJKN.jpg?w=640

The cumulative rate continues to decline as total tests cross 18 crore.  The national cumulative positivity rate is 5.79% today. It has reduced from 8.93% to 5.79% in a span of five months.

 

https://i2.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003HVZB.jpg?w=640

15 States/UTs have positivity Rate less than the National Average. Bihar has the lowest Positivity Rate with 1.44%.

https://i1.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004D7F3.jpg?w=640

India’s Tests per Million (TPM) stand at 130618.3 today. With the increase in testing infrastructure, the TPM has also increased exponentially.

https://i2.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image00524U5.jpg?w=640

22 States/UTs have better Tests per Million population than the national average.

https://i2.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image00633S2.jpg?w=640

13 States and UTs have lower tests per million population compared to the national figure, indicting the need for higher testing in these regions.

https://i2.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image007H308.jpg?w=640

 

India also registered 19,253 new recoveries in the same duration which has led to a further contraction of the Active Caseload. India’s present active caseload of 2,24,190 consists of just 2.15% of India’s Total Positive Cases.

The total recovered cases are at 10,056,651 todayThe Recovery Rate has improved to 96.41%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 9,832,461.

78.89% of the new recovered cases is contributed by ten States/UTs.

Kerala saw 5,324 persons recovering from COVID. Maharashtra and West Bengal reported 2,890 and 1,136 new recoveries, respectively.

https://i1.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0084JQ7.jpg?w=640

18,222 cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 79.83% of the new cases.

Kerala reported 5,142 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,693 new cases while Karnataka reported 970 daily cases yesterday.

https://i2.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image009FF24.jpg?w=640

76.32% of the 228 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from Seven States/UTs.

Maharashtra reported 73 deaths. Kerala also saw a figure fatality count of 23 followed by 21 in West Bengal.

https://i0.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image010Y7KE.jpg?w=640

The third massive countrywide mock drill conducted yesterday for ensuring the readiness of all preparations and simulate a seamless and glitch free vaccine administration, covered 4895 session sites across 615 districts in 33 States/UTs. 

