India registers 27,254 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: India registers 27,254 new cases in the last 24 hours,, active cases fall to 374,269, 4.7% lower than yesterday. 219 deaths reported on Sunday. Toll is close to 4.43 lakh. It brings the total caseload to 3,32,64,175.

Top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal.

