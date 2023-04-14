India registered over eleven thousand one hundred new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The country has registered over eleven thousand one hundred new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry said, a total of over six thousand people have recovered from COVID during the same period. The Ministry said, there are over 49 thousand active COVID cases in the country and the recovery rate currently stands at 98.70 per cent. It said, over 220 crore 66 lakh vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far.