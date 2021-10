New Delhi: India registered 16,156 new cases in the last 24 hours, 20.1% higher than yesterday. Top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Total number of samples tested up to 27th October is 60,44,98,405 including 12,90,900 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)