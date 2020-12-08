India records lowest daily New Cases after a gap of 5 months ; Total Active Caseload at 3.83 lakhs falls under 4% mark

India has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against COVID. The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours have fallen below 27,000 (26,567) for the first time after nearly 5 months. The new cases were 26,506 last on 10th July, 2020.

With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues.

In another achievement, India’s active caseload has fallen under the 4% mark today.

The active cases have drastically declined to 3.83 lakh. The total positive cases of the country are 3,83,866 and comprise (3.96%) of the total cases.

39,045 new recoveries were registered during the last 24 hours. It has led to a net decline of 12,863 cases from the total Active Caseload in the last 24 hours.

New Recoveries outnumbering the daily New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 94.59% today. The total recovered cases stand at 91,78,946 today.

76.31% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs.

With 7,345 persons recovering from COVID, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of recoveries. Kerala has registered another 4,705 daily recoveries while Delhi has reported 3,818 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 72.50% of the new cases.

Kerala has reported 3,272 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,075 new cases while West Bengal has registered 2,214 new cases yesterday.

75.58% of the 385 case fatalities that reported in the past 24 hours are from Ten States/UTs.

16.36% of new fatalities reported are from Delhi which reported 63 deaths. West Bengal also saw a fatality count of 48 while Maharashtra reported 40 new deaths.

There is a steady decline in the number of daily deaths recorded in the country. Less than 400 new deaths were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

