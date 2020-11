New Delhi: With 45,576 new COVID19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 89,58,484. With 585 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,31,578. Total active cases at 4,43,303 after a decrease of 3,502 in the last 24 hrs.

Total discharged cases at 83,83,603 with 48,493 new discharges in last 24 hrs. A total of 10,28,203 samples were tested for Covid19 on Wednesday; so far 12,85,08,389 samples have been tested for the virus in the country informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

