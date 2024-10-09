India Recognized by UNFPA for Significant Advances in Maternal Health and Family Planning

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has recognized India’s significant advancements in maternal health and family planning. Dr. Natalia Kanem, the Executive Director of UNFPA, praised India for achieving a remarkable 70% reduction in the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) between 2000 and 2020. She reaffirmed UNFPA’s commitment to supporting India’s initiatives aimed at improving the health and well-being of women, girls, and young people.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (@MoHFW_INDIA) is implementing several programs to enhance maternal health outcomes and work towards zero preventable maternal deaths. Key initiatives include the Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan Yojana (SUMAN), Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), and the Midwifery Services Initiative, all designed to ensure quality and respectful maternity care.