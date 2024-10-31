India Reaffirms Support for Palestine at UN Security Council, Highlights $120 Million Aid Commitment

PR Parvathaneni Harish presented India’s statement at the UN Security Council Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East, highlighting India’s commitment to enhancing support for Palestine. He noted that India’s current development assistance for Palestine totals 120 million US dollars, which includes 37 million US dollars contributed to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Additionally, Mr. Harish mentioned that India has sent six tonnes of medicines and medical supplies to UNRWA, with the first shipment delivered on October 22.