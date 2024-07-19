India Post recommends international Rakhi shipments by 31st July

With Raksha Bandhan on the horizon, India Post extends a warm invitation to utilize its seamless international mail services for dispatching Rakhis to your cherished ones across the globe. In order to ensure the timely receipt of your heartfelt gestures to your loved ones, India Posts strongly advise that you plan your Rakhi shipments by the 31st of July.

To navigate the complexities of international mailing and minimize the likelihood of delays and customs-related hitches, it is necessary to observe the following dos and don’ts:

Securely package your Rakhis to protect them from potential damage in transit. Use proper address label and write/type the complete address neatly with accurate zip code/ post code. Mention of your mobile number is encouraged. Accurately disclose the contents of your package on the customs declaration form to expedite the clearance process. Avoid sending restricted items such as flammable materials, liquids, or perishable goods, as they may be subject to confiscation.

For enhanced expediency in customs clearance and parcel delivery, consider incorporating Harmonized System (HS) codes for Rakhi-related items. While HS codes may not be compulsory for non-commercial shipments, their inclusion can significantly streamline customs procedures. Here are some pertinent HS codes for Rakhi-related products:

* Rakhi Raksha Sutra: 63079090

* Imitation Jewellery: 71179090

* Hand sieves and hand riddles (including Rakhi): 96040000

* Boiled sweets, whether filled or unfilled: 17049020

* Toffees, caramels and similar confectionery: 17049030

* Greeting Cards: 49090010

By adhering to these essential guidelines and leveraging India Post’s renowned international mail services, you can ensure that your Rakhis transcend borders seamlessly and reach your loved ones abroad in a timely and secure manner.