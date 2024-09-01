India Post Payments Bank is providing benefits of various welfare schemes through ‘Aapka Bank, Aapke Dwar’ – Postmaster General Krishna Kumar Yadav

India Post Payments Bank, established as an undertaking of the Department of Posts, has established many new dimensions in its journey of 6 years by promoting ‘Aapka Bank, Aapke Dwar’. Today it has an important role in the field of financial inclusion and Digital India in rural areas. Various public welfare schemes of the Central and State Government are being easily delivered to the last miles of the society. The above statement was expressed by Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav, Postmaster General of North Gujarat Region, Ahmedabad, in a program organized at Ahmedabad GPO on the eve of the 7th Foundation Day of India Post Payments Bank. On this occasion, Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav inaugurated the program by cutting the cake along with IPPB’s Independent Director Ms. Jayshree Vrajlal Doshi, IPPB’s AGM Dr. Rajeev Awasthi, Chief Manager Shri Kapil Mantri, Chief Postmaster Shri Ritul Gandhi. He also honored the officials for excellent performance in IPPB. IPPB was launched nationwide by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on September 1, 2018. It is noteworthy that more than 33 lakh IPPB accounts are operated in Gujarat circle. In the current financial year, IPPB in Gujarat has so far provided general insurance to 1.19 lakh people, mobile updation to 1.80 lakh and Aadhar enrollment of 2571 children under CELC. DBT payment of Rs 242 crore was made to more than 15 lakh people.

Postmaster General Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav said that IPPB has reshaped the banking landscape by providing paperless, cashless and presentless banking facilities at the doorstep even in remote areas. IPPB’s target market segments, being some of the most financially excluded and vulnerable sections of the society, the Bank has enabled assisted banking at the last mile through frugal innovation and simple and intuitive user interfaces. 44% of IPPB customers are women, which also shows it’s important role in Women empowerment.

Postmaster General Mr. Krishna Kumar Yadav said that Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks are working as a mobile bank through IPPB. IPPB is delivering various services at door step through the postmen like Aadhaar enrollment of upto 5 years old Children and updating mobile through CELC service, digital life certificate, DBT, Aadhar enabled payment system, bill payment, vehicle insurance, health insurance, accident insurance, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana etc. Online deposits can also be made in Sukanya, RD, PPF, Postal Life Insurance of the post office if someone has an IPPB account. IPPB is committed for improving the lives of people who do not have easy access to insurance & other financial services, said Mr. Yadav.

Dr. Rajeev Awasthi, Assistant General Manager, IPPB, said that IPPB is committed to provide comprehensive financial solutions to its customers through the wide and trustworthy network of the Department of Posts.