India Post celebrates Philately day as part of National Postal Week and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

New Delhi: Philately is considered the king of hobbies as the collectors through various philatelic items develop a better appreciation of the history, culture, personalities and of their societies. Philately documents the authentic history.

Department of Posts, promotes philately through a series of Commemorative Postage Stamps, Definitive Postage Stamps, Special Covers, Pictorial Cancellations and other philatelic items.

‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an ambitious programme of the Government to celebrate various facets and journey of India in the last 75 years. To commemorate this multi-dimensional programme, Department of Posts is executing a number of activities, namely, Thematic Stamps on various facets of Indian culture, history and organizations, Commemorative Postage Stamps on a number of Unsung Heroes of India’s freedom struggle, more than 150 special covers on GI Code products of India etc.

To make the Philately day and National Postal Week, 2021 memorable, 103 special covers on Unsung Heroes of India were issued by 22 Postal Circles, spread across the length and breadth of the country. The release events were organized at the birth place of the unsung heroes, ensuring Jan Bhagidari etc.

These special covers, Commemorative Postage Stamps and other philatelic items are available 24X7 at ePostOffice Portal (https://www.epostoffice.gov.in/Login/aspx?service=Philately). The citizens can access to this portal to buy other philatelic material like miniature sheets, sheetlets, max cards etc.