India Participates in G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting in Cuiabá, Brazil

Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shri Ram Nath Thakur along with Ambassador of India to Brazil Shri Suresh Reddy and Joint Secretary (NRM), Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare participated in the G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting held in Cuiabá, Brazil on 12th -14th September 2024.

In his address, Shri Ram Nath Thakur highlighted that under the leadership of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India prioritizes agricultural development. Our approach not only focuses on productivity but also ensures economic, social, environmental sustainability, enhancing farmer prosperity and embodying a comprehensive vision for development. He further mentioned that India is implementing the world’s largest food-based safety net programs to ensure food security and nutrition.

He also emphasized India’s commitment to developing resilient agricultural systems for a sustainable and prosperous future. He also underscored the importance of Special and Differential Treatment for developing and least-developed countries, emphasizing its significance in empowering small and marginal fishers in India and other nations as well as enabling them to participate effectively in global trade discussions.

The meeting centered around discussions on four key priority areas for global agriculture: First, sustainability of agriculture and food systems in their multiple paths; Second, enhancing international trade’s contribution to food security and nutrition; Third, elevating the essential role of family farmers, smallholders, indigenous peoples and local communities in sustainable, resilient and inclusive agriculture and food systems; Fourth, promote the integration of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture into local and global value chains.

In addition to the Ministerial sessions, Shri Ram Nath Thakur held bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening India’s agricultural relations with other countries. He reiterated India’s readiness to collaborate, learn and contribute to the collective global efforts required to address the pressing challenges facing global food systems.

Shri Ram Nath Thakur congratulated Brazil on a successful G20 Presidency and taking forward initiatives launched under India’s G20 presidency. He also extended warm wishes to South Africa for its upcoming Presidency.