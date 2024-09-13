India participates in BRICS Literature Forum 2024 in Russia

BRICS Literature Forum 2024 commenced in Kazan, Russia on Wednesday, 11 September 2024. The Conference was officially inaugurated by Mr. Ilsur Metshin, Mayor of Kazan. The theme of the 2024 edition of Literary BRICS is, “World literature in the new reality. Dialogue of traditions, national values and cultures.” The conference is the confluence of writers, poets, philosophers, artists, scholars from the BRICS countries. India is represented by Sri Madhav Kaushik, President of Sahitya Akademi and Dr K. Sreenivasarao, Secretary of Sahitya Akademi. In the plenary session, Sri Madhav Kaushik talked about how literature is important in today’s world and how literature drives unity and cooperation among various societies across the world.

In the second event involving Indian participants, “Meet the Authors from India,” with the topic, “Volga to Ganga: Celebration of Tradition and Multiculturalism, Moderator: Evgeniy Abdullaev,” Dr K. Sreenivasarao highlighted how the river-based cultures across the globe promoted multiculturalism and how multiculturalism promotes unity and drives social progress, while Sri Madhav Kaushik highlighted the traditional literature of India and Russia and how they contained in them multiple cultural values.