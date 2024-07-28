India opens its tally at the Paris Olympics with shooter Manu Bhaker winning a bronze medal in Women’s 10 M Air Pistol.

New Delhi: India’s ace Shooter Manu Bhaker, has created history by becoming first woman shooter to win a medal in Olympics. In the Women’s 10m Air Pistol final event, she scored 221.7 to win a Bronze Medal in the Paris Olympics. This also marks India’s first Olympic medal in the ongoing games. Bhaker showcased exceptional skill and composure against Korean shooters, Kim Yeji and Oh Yeh Jin. Bhaker’s win is a significant milestone for Indian shooting, marking the country’s growing prowess in the discipline on the international stage.

In tennis, Indian table tennis sensation Sreeja Akula proceeded into the next round following her resounding win over Sweden’s Christina Kallberg in the Round of 64 in the women’s singles event today.