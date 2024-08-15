India must leverage its rich ancient legacy and literature to come up with Made in India gaming products: Prime Minister Modi

On the occasion of 78th Independence day today, Prime Minister of India, Sh. Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, exhorted the people of India to work towards making the country as a global leader across various sectors.

Leader in Global Gaming Market

PM Modi said that India must leverage its rich ancient legacy and literature to come up with Made in India gaming products. There is a big emerging market for gaming and we can come up with new talent in the sector.

Sh Narendra Modi in his address said that, “We can attract every child towards the indigenously developed games and I want every Indian child, youth, IT professional including AI professionals to lead the world of gaming—not just in playing, but also in taking our gaming products to the entire world. We can also establish our dominance in the world of animation, he added.