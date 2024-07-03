India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise ‘Nomadic Elephant’ Begins in Meghalaya

The 16th edition of India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT commenced today, at Foreign Training Node, Umroi (Meghalaya). The Exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 03rd to 16th July 2024.

Indian contingent comprising of 45 personnel is being represented by a Battalion of SIKKIM SCOUTS along with personnel from other arms and services. The Mongolian contingent is being represented by personnel from 150 Quick Reaction Force Battalion of the Mangolian Army. Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Mongolia. Last edition was conducted in Mongolia in July 2023.

The Opening Ceremony of the Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT was attended by His Excellency Mr. Dambajavyn Ganbold, Ambassador of Mongolia to India and Major General Prasanna Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area of the Indian Army.

The aim of the Exercise is to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter insurgency operations in a Sub Conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The exercise will focus on operations in the semi-urban and mountainous terrain.