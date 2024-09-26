India-Mauritius Talks for collaboration in Capacity Building programme “Positive and Successful”

The High-level official visit of the Mauritius Delegation concluded successfully with strategic meetings and productive deliberations. The Delegation level talks was led by Shri V. Srinivas, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, DARPG, and Director General, NCGG with the Mauritius Delegation led by Mr. K. Conhye, Secretary for Public Service, Mauritius&comprising of Mr. S. Ramgolam, Director, Public Sector Business Transformation Bureau and Mr. S. D. Jannoo, Director, Human Resource Management, Mauritius. The Official visit of the Mauritius Delegation was from September 23-25, 2024.

Secretary for Public Service, Mauritius, Mr. K. Conhye and H.E. High Commissioner of Mauritius to India Mr. Haymandoyal Dillum were received by Secretary, DARPG and DG, NCGG, Shri V. Srinivas on 23rd September, 2024. The two sides discussed avenues for collaboration between the NCGG and Ministry of Public Services, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mauritius on capacity building programs for Mauritius Public Officers including faculty development programs.

The Delegation had an interaction with the DCs/DMs of PM Awarded initiatives led by Secretary, DARPG & DG, NCGG. The interactions were held with Smt. Varnali Deka, DC Nalbari, Assam; DM & Collector, Lakhimpur Kheri, UP, Smt. Durga Shakti Nagpal; DM & Collector, Meerut, UP, Shri Deepak Meena; Addl. Secretary to Governor, Uttarakhand, Smt. Swati Bhaduria and Smt. Bhavya Mittal, DM Burhanpur, MP. The roles & responsibilities of District Collectors in India, governance challenges and reforms aimed at enhancing public service delivery were also shared during the interaction.

The Mauritius delegation engaged with experts from PM GatiShakti, GeMand UIDAI. The delegation met Shri S.N. Tripathi, Director General, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) and were briefed on educational frameworks on public administration, governance structures and decentralization. India’s best governance practices in action was showcased in their visit to Paryavaran Bhawan where they met Shri Amandeep Garg, IAS, Additional Secretary, MoEF&CC. An interaction with Shri Arun Singhal, IAS, Director GeneralNational Archives of India (NAI) provided insights into record sharing, data quality checks, and digitization projects that preserve India’s extensive historical documents. The Mauritius delegation was exposed to Zero Tolerance to corruption approachby Central Vigilance Commission in an interaction with Shri. P. Daniel, Secretary, CVC.The Delgaetion met the Chief Information Commissioner, Shri Heeralal Samariya.; the Information Commissioners Smt. Anandi Ramalingam and Shri Vinod Kumar Tiwari and also the Secretary, CIC, Smt. Rashmi Chowdhary and were briefed on the promotion of transparency through RTI.The Capacity Building Programs through Mission Karmayogi was presentedto them by Shri Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, CBC.

The 3-Day official visit successfully ended with a clear roadmap for enhanced bilateral cooperation and capacity building programs for Senior and Mid-Level Public Officers of Mauritius. In the concluding De-briefing meeting the contours of the Capacity Build programs for the Public Officers of Mauritius was discussed and the Draft MoU for collaboration between the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mauritius and National Centre for Good Governance were exchanged for being taken forward.