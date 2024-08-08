India-Mauritius seeks to build bilateral cooperation in the field of Personnel Management and Governance

Dr. S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India, paid an official visit to the Republic of Mauritius from July 16 to 17, 2024.

During his visit, EAM proposed the feasibility of conducting capacity building programs for Mauritius Civil Service Officers at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG). Pursuing this proposal, a bilateral meeting was held between the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Ministry of Public Service of the Republic of Mauritius on August 6, 2024.

The Indian delegation was led by Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary DARPG, and the Mauritius delegation was led by Secretary Public Service Mr. K. Conhye. Senior officials from both sides participated in the meeting, committing to strengthening cooperation in personnel management and governance.

During the meeting, the contours of collaboration in personnel administration, governance, and capacity building programs for Mauritius Civil Service officers at NCGG were discussed. The areas of collaboration include sharing good governance practices, exchanging information in personnel management and governance, and organizing capacity building programs for Mauritius Civil Service officers.

The Indian side showcased the strides made by the Government of India in implementing the policy of “Maximum Governance-Minimum Government” through various initiatives such as CPGRAMS reforms, benchmarking e-Services using the National e-Services Delivery Assessment, recognizing meritocracy through the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, digital transformation of institutions, and digital empowerment of citizens.

Discussions focused on the capacity building needs of the Mauritius civil service and highlighted the strengths of NCGG as one of India’s largest capacity building institutions for international civil servants. The Mauritius side expressed interest in utilizing AI/ML in grievance redressal through CPGRAMS.