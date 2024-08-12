India, Maldives Renew MoU to train 1,000 Civil Service Officers

India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and the Maldives’ Foreign Minister, Mr. Moosa Zameer, renewed the Memorandum of Understanding MoU for capacity building of 1000 Maldives civil services officers during the period 2024-2029 Malé as part of the development partnership discussions between both the nations on 9th August in Malé, Maldives.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of External Affairs, the National Centre of Good Governance NCGG has successfully conducted capacity building programs for civil servants from Bangladesh, Tanzania, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Cambodia, along with multi-country programs for Latin American countries and FIPIC/IOR countries.

As part of the capacity building initiatives, an MoU was signed between National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Government of India and Maldives Civil Service Commission, Republic of Maldives for capacity building programs for 1000 Maldivian Civil Servants on June 8, 2019.

By 2024, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) achieved the remarkable milestone by fulfilling the mandate of training a total of 1000 Civil Servants including Permanent Secretaries, Secretary Generals and High-Level Delegates from Maldives over a total of 32 Capacity Building Programmes in Field Administration for the Civil Servants of Maldives including one programme for Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and one for Information Commission Office of Maldives (ICOM).

Recognizing the success of this collaboration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maldives, requested the renewal of the MoU for another five years. On August 9, 2024, the MoU was officially renewed, committing to train another 1,000 Maldivian civil servants by 2029. This renewed partnership will continue to enhance the capabilities of Maldives civil servants in public policy, governance, and field administration, further strengthening the ties between India and the Maldives.

The National Centre of Good Governance (NCGG) is committed to fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration on public policy and governance across several countries. Its mid-career capacity building programs emphasize citizen-centric governance, improving service delivery, and promoting innovations in governance. These programs also showcase India’s best practices in Digital Empowerment of Citizens and Digital Transformation of Institutions.