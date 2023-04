India logs 5,880 new Covid infections in last 24 hours; active Covid19 cases in country rise to 35,199

India’s Active caseload currently stands at 35,199

Active cases stand at 0.08%

Recovery Rate currently at 98.73%

3,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 4,41,96,318

5,880 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours

Daily positivity rate (6.91%)

Weekly Positivity Rate (3.67%)

92.28 cr Total Tests conducted so far; 85,076 tests conducted in the last 24 hours