India Legends wins the Road Safety T20 World Cricket Series title : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel presented the winner trophy to the India Legends team

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel today presented the winner’s trophy to India Legends’ captain Sachin Tendulkar, the winner of the final match of Road Safety T20 World Cricket Series, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in capital city Raipur. Mr. Baghel extended best wishes and congratulations to the winners. This series was organized with the objective of creating awareness about road safety, and the legendary teams from 6 different countries participated in this series. During the matches of the series, the message about road safety awareness was conveyed to the people. During this entire series, the players entertained the spectators by showcasing their exciting performance. Audience got a chance to watch the sportsmanship of legendary players from different countries at the Cricket Stadium in Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel enjoyed watching the last match of the series with the spectators at the stadium. The final match of the series was played between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends. On this occasion, Forest Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar, Women and Child Development Minister Mrs. Anila Bhendia, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Mr. Umesh Patel, Revenue Minister Mr. Jaisinghwal, MLA Mr. Kuldeep Juneja, Mayor Raipur Mr. Ejaz Dhebar, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Mr. Girish Dewangan, State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mr. Ram Gopal Agrawal and State Women Commission Chairperson Mrs. Kiranmayi Nayak were also present.

