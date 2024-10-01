India-Jamaica Relations: PM Modi Highlights Cultural and Democratic Ties with PM Holness

PM Narendra Modi addressed the press with Jamaican PM Andrew Holness, warmly welcoming him as a long-standing friend of India. Modi emphasized their shared history, democratic values, and strong people-to-people ties, stating, “I have met him several times, and each time, I’ve felt his commitment to strengthening relations with India. His visit will bring new energy to our bilateral relations and engagement with the Caribbean region.”

He highlighted that the relations are characterized by four Cs: culture, cricket, Commonwealth, and CARICOM.