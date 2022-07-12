India is witnessing urban renaissance –Hardeep S. Puri

New Delhi : The Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri has said that India is witnessing an urban renaissance and the architectural wonders of Rashtrapati Bhavan and various other monuments are a testimony to our architectural expertise of pre-Independent India. He was addressing the gathering at the 168th Annual Day celebrations of Central Public Works Department (CPWD), here today. The Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Manoj Joshi, the Director General, CPWD, Shri Shailendra Sharma and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Shri Puri said that CPWD has steered important public works over the years, and has become a leading enterprise in the field of construction management. As one of the oldest-serving government department, CPWD has witnessed many seismic shifts in the socio-political landscape of the capital region and other parts of the country, he added.

The Minister said that from the days of British rule to post-independence, and now to the 21st century, CPWD has been a constant and reassuring presence. The true character of an institution is reflected in how well it adapts itself with time. Since its inception, CPWD has continuously evolved to meet the needs of the nation, he added.

Stating that CPWD developed the National Capital Region in New Delhi with the execution of projects such as Rashtrapati Bhawan, North and South Block, and Parliament House, among other equally iconic projects, Shri Puri said that even today, it is making a significant contribution to governance through the rejuvenation of the Central Vista project, with the development of the New Parliament Building, VP Enclave, and Common Central Secretariat. CPWD’s good work has even transcended national boundaries: the Afghanistan Parliament was constructed by the CPWD, and it remains a sign of India’s unwavering friendship with the Afghan people, he added.

Shri Puri said that there is a visible and demonstrated improvement in the role of CPWD in nation building again. Whenever there is an improvement and reform, there will be certain difficulties as well and they come from people who have vested interests in the activities. Today we are not constructing for today and tomorrow and we are constructing for next 250 years, he said. Therefore, any slippage on quality will cost us a lot and you must have same level of commitment and responsibility in building the nation, he added.

Saying India successfully transitions into a post-pandemic world, construction will play a key role in moving India towards a resilient, sustainable and inclusive future, Shri Puri said that he is glad to note that CPWD is prioritising environment-friendly and sustainable structures by using technologies that minimise the carbon footprint across the construction lifecycle; and by combining construction technologies with indigenous and locally sourced materials.

The Minister felicitated several officials and employees of CPWD for their meritorious performance.

The Minister released various Publications published by CPWD. The Minister also launched six modules of revamped website.