India is the second largest producer of Fruits, as well as Vegetables, in the world in the year 2019 : Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi : As reported by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, India is the second largest producer of Fruits, as well as Vegetables, in the world in the year 2019.
The quantum of production of Fruits and Vegetables in the Country during 2018-19, 2019-20 & 2020-21 (Third Advance Estimates), and the average quantum of production of these three years, is as under: –
|Production of Fruits and Vegetables
|(in Million Tonne)
|Year
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
(3rd Adv. Est.)
|Average
|Fruits
|97.97
|102.08
|103.03
|101.02
|Vegetables
|183.17
|188.28
|197.23
|189.56
Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are the major Fruits producing States, whereas Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Odisha are the major Vegetables producing States of the country (in order of production, as per the Third Advance Estimates of 2020-21).
The countries to which most of the Fruits and Vegetables produce are exported and the quantum of such export,as reported by Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), is at the Annexure I and II respectively.
The Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), a Centrally Sponsored Scheme is being implemented w.e.f. 2014-15, for holistic growth of the horticulture sector covering fruits, vegetables, root and tuber crops, mushrooms, spices, flowers, aromatic plants, coconut, cashew and cocoa. All States (including Assam) and UTs are covered under MIDH.
The Mission envisages production and productivity improvement of horticulture crops including fruits and vegetables through various interventions. Under MIDH, assistance is provided for activities such as production of planting material, vegetable seed production, coverage of area with improved cultivars, rejuvenation of senile orchards, protected cultivation, creation of water resources, adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM), Integrated Nutrient Management (INM), organic farming, including insitu generation of organic inputs are taken up for development of fruits and vegetables. Capacity buildings of farmers and technicians are also provided for adopting improved technologies. The Scheme also envisages creation of Post Harvest Management (PHM) and marketing for better price realization of produce.
|Country-wise Export of Fresh Fruits from India
|Quantity in ‘000 Tonne
|S.No
|Country
|2020-21
|2021-22 Qty (upto September)
|1
|BANGLADESH
|270.65
|55.17
|2
|NEPAL
|142.78
|108.73
|3
|UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
|134.92
|71.49
|4
|NETHERLAND
|70.56
|12.21
|5
|IRAN
|66.33
|40.76
|6
|OMAN
|40.27
|20.06
|7
|SAUDI ARABIA
|32.41
|10.31
|8
|UNITED KINGDOM
|26.50
|8.67
|9
|RUSSIA
|25.44
|4.92
|10
|IRAQ
|25.07
|11.22
|11
|QATAR
|21.04
|11.72
|12
|AFGHANISTAN
|17.05
|18.42
|13
|MALAYSIA
|11.57
|2.05
|14
|GERMANY
|9.35
|1.82
|15
|MALDIVES
|7.30
|5.07
|16
|BAHARAIN
|7.16
|3.28
|17
|KUWAIT
|7.05
|4.32
|18
|SRI LANKA
|4.48
|2.33
|19
|CANADA
|4.29
|1.11
|20
|HONG KONG
|3.48
|1.00
|21
|SINGAPORE
|3.33
|1.96
|22
|THAILAND
|3.29
|1.06
|23
|VIETNAM
|3.16
|0.94
|24
|UKRAINE
|2.63
|1.06
|25
|UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|2.60
|1.11
|26
|TURKEY
|2.11
|0.39
|27
|POLAND
|1.87
|0.57
|28
|CHINA
|1.71
|0.67
|Country-wise Export of Fresh Vegetables from India
|Quantity in ‘000 Tonne
|S.No
|Country
|2020-21 Qty
|2021-22 Qty (upto September)
|1
|BANGLADESH
|648.36
|353.70
|2
|NEPAL
|448.57
|286.13
|3
|UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
|250.21
|137.95
|4
|MALAYSIA
|216.32
|126.31
|5
|SRI LANKA
|157.03
|110.17
|6
|SAUDI ARABIA
|84.88
|28.04
|7
|INDONESIA
|82.57
|36.80
|8
|OMAN
|75.73
|35.51
|9
|QATAR
|73.14
|38.68
|10
|KUWAIT
|56.85
|32.73
|11
|SINGAPORE
|30.46
|15.60
|12
|VIETNAM
|29.52
|11.07
|13
|MALDIVES
|23.63
|11.97
|14
|BAHARAIN IS
|22.65
|13.89
|15
|UNITED KINGDOM
|20.87
|11.36
|16
|HONG KONG
|12.12
|23.54
|17
|RUSSIA
|11.66
|6.76
|18
|MAURITIUS
|11.24
|11.66
|19
|UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|9.06
|4.07
|20
|THAILAND
|7.89
|3.78
|21
|PHILIPPINES
|7.10
|3.65
|22
|BHUTAN
|7.09
|6.61
|23
|REUNION
|6.28
|3.82
|24
|CANADA
|5.87
|3.35
|25
|IRAQ
|4.26
|0.00
|26
|ITALY
|4.12
|0.25
|27
|SOMALIA
|3.05
|0.06
|28
|AUSTRALIA
|2.93
|1.31
|29
|BRUNEI
|2.78
|1.74
|30
|GREECE
|2.43
|0.39
|31
|SEYCHELLES
|2.40
|1.43
|32
|MAYOTTE
|2.09
|0.42
|33
|GERMANY
|2.05
|0.76
|34
|SPAIN
|1.42
|0.41
|35
|SOUTH AFRICA
|1.18
|0.23
|36
|NETHERLAND
|1.04
|0.40
|37
|JAPAN
|1.03
|0.62
This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.