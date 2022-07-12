India is One of the Fastest Growing Economies in the World – Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah said that with 8.2% growth, India is at present one of the fastest growing economies in the world and the coal and mines sector of the country is contributing considerably to the present economic growth. Addressing the 6th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals organized as part of AKAM Iconic week celebrations by the Mines ministry here today, Shri Amit Shah said that the reforms undertaken by the present government has resulted in eliminating deep rooted corruption existed in coal block allotments. He said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has always given utmost priority to ensure reforms in the mining sector so that it can further contribute to the overall economic growth of the country. These reforms have resulted in noteworthy improvement in coal production domestically and the imports have reduced considerably, the minister said. Mining sector is of paramount importance in generating income to States and multiple employment avenues, the Home Minister added.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi said that the conclave is expected to provide very useful inputs / feedback for further reforms in the mining sector. He said that coal production has increased considerably from 577 Million Ton in 2014 to 817 Million Ton at present and the overall production during this fiscal is likely to cross 920 Million Ton. The aim is to auction as many as 500 mineral blocks by the end of 2024, the Shri Joshi added.

The Minister highlighted the use of drones and other latest technologies to give further fillip to the mining sector.

Addressing the function, Minister of State for Coal, Mines & Railways Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve touched upon the achievements of the government during the last eight years. He also highlighted the importance of sustainable mining.

Conferring the first ever national level award Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar to the best performing States in mining, giving away of incentives to mineral rich states for auctioning of mineral blocks were some of the highlights of the one- day conclave. Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar was given away in three different categories. The States of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujrat and Rajasthan bagged the coveted award for excellence in mining sector.

Awards for 5-Star Rated mines for the year 2020-21 to promote sustainable mining, National Geo Science Awards-2019 for contributions in the field of fundamental/applied geosciences, mining and allied areas were also given away in the conclave.

59 fresh blocks were presented to the State Governments and 29 fresh coal blocks to the Ministry of Coal today.

Ministry of Mines also launched three modules of Mining Tenement System (MTS) developed by Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) which would facilitate the stake holders in submission of online application of registrations, monthly, annual statutory returns and mining plan.

Both the public and the private mining Companies actively took part in the conclave which was an effective platform for the various Government organizations of the mining sector, viz. Union Mines Ministry, State Mining Departments, regulators such as IBM and DGMs, exploration entities GSI and NMET to interact with the mining and allied industry stakeholders.

Secretary, Ministry of Mines Shri Alok Tandon, senior functionaries of the ministry, subordinate offices and different state governments also participated in the conclave.