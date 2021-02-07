India is now 3rd Topmost Country with Highest Doses of COVID19 Vaccine administered

New Delhi: India has scaled another global peak in its fight against COVID19.
India has become the third topmost country in the world in terms of the number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered. Only the United States and the United Kingdom remain ahead of India.
12 States in India have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries each. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 6,73,542 of all vaccinated beneficiaries.
As on 7thFebruary, 2021, till 8 AM, total of 57.75 lakh (57,75,322) beneficiaries have received the COVID19 vaccine under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise. The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers.
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Beneficiaries vaccinated
|1
|A & N Islands
|3,161
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2,99,649
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|12,346
|4
|Assam
|87,269
|5
|Bihar
|3,74,538
|6
|Chandigarh
|5,645
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1,68,881
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|1,504
|9
|Daman & Diu
|708
|10
|Delhi
|1,09,589
|11
|Goa
|8,257
|12
|Gujarat
|4,38,573
|13
|Haryana
|1,39,068
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|54,573
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|49,419
|16
|Jharkhand
|95,934
|17
|Karnataka
|3,86,186
|18
|Kerala
|2,91,852
|19
|Ladakh
|1,987
|20
|Lakshadweep
|839
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|3,42,016
|22
|Maharashtra
|4,73,480
|23
|Manipur
|8,256
|24
|Meghalaya
|6,859
|25
|Mizoram
|10,937
|26
|Nagaland
|4,535
|27
|Odisha
|2,75,055
|28
|Puducherry
|3,532
|29
|Punjab
|76,430
|30
|Rajasthan
|4,59,652
|31
|Sikkim
|5,372
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|1,66,408
|33
|Telangana
|2,09,104
|34
|Tripura
|40,347
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|6,73,542
|36
|Uttarakhand
|73,762
|37
|West Bengal
|3,54,000
|38
|Miscellaneous
|62,057
|Total
|57,75,322
In the last 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions.
1,15,178 sessions have been conducted so far.
There has been a sustained increase in the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day.
In another significant development, the country has reported less than 80 daily deaths in the last 24 hours, lowest in nine months.
The country’s Active Caseload is 1.48 lakh (1,48,766) today.The present active caseload consists of 1.37% of India’s Total Positive Cases.
India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1.05cr (1,05,22,601) today. The Recovery Rate is 97.19%.
12,059 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 11,805 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.
81.07% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States/UTs.
Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,178 newly recovered cases. 1,739 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 503 in Tamil Nadu.
84.83% of the daily new cases are from 6 States and UTs.
Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 5,942. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,768, while Karnataka reported 531 new cases.
78 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.
Five States/UTs account for 69.23%of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (25). Kerala follows with 16daily deaths and Punjab reported5 casualties.
17 States/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Haryana, Goa, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, A&N Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and D&D & D&N.