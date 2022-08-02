India is keeping close watch over spread of Monkeypox cases; Eight cases detected so far in the country, says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: India is keeping a close watch over the spread of cases of Monkeypox disease. Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha today, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said, a total of eight cases have been detected so far in the country. Out of which, five patients have foreign travel history.

He said, the Centre has taken proactive steps including issuing guidelines to the States in the month of May with emphasis on contact tracing to check the spread of Monkeypox disease. He said, measures have also been taken to create awareness about this disease.

The Minister expressed confidence that Indian scientists will be able to develop a vaccine for Monkeypox disease.