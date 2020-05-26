New Delhi: India is the only country where the virus is exponentially rising and we are removing the lockdown. The aim and purpose of the lockdown has failed. India is facing the result of a failed lockdown says Rahul Gandhi.

Two months ago, the PM said that we are going to fight a 21-day war against Covid19. It was his expectations. It’s now the only country in the world where the virus is exponentially rising and we are opening the lockdown says Rahul Gandhi.

A dangerous situation will arise if financial support to people, industry is not given. Centre must support states; it will be difficult for Cong-ruled states to function without central support says Rahul Gandhi. Request the government to take economic action, inject cash. The economic package is not going to help says Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader. I want to tell PM Modi ji that the package you have announced will not do anything. The government is worried about ratings if they do cash injections says Rahul Gandhi .

Our States have a strategy but they cannot function if they are hamstrung. I don’t want to get into the past. We just want to know what are going to do going forward says Rahul Gandhi.

We had great expectations & there were multiple press conferences regarding the package. The PM said 10% of GDP but the reality less than 1% of GDP is being given & mostly in loans. Hardly any cash is being given to people says Rahul Gnadhi.

