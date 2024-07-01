India Introduces New Criminal Laws, Replacing IPC, CrPC, and IEA

India has introduced three new criminal laws today, replacing the old Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act (IEA). The new laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)—aim to modernize the legal framework and ensure swift justice.

In Delhi, the first case under the new laws was filed against a street vendor for obstruction under a foot overbridge at New Delhi Railway Station. Legal experts view this transition as a significant step towards enhancing legal clarity and efficiency.

The reforms are expected to streamline judicial processes and better address contemporary challenges in law enforcement.