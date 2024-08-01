India International Hospitality Expo 2024: On the Verge of Being a Big Hit

The Seventh edition of India International Hospitality Expo (IHE 2024) has drawn the attention of the entire hospitality industry as the pioneer event of the Hospitality Sector. While stakeholders across the industry are preparing to participate in the stand-out event from 3rd to 6th August 2024 at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR, it already seems on the verge of a big hit. IHE 2024 is set to bring its seventh edition to continue its legacy as India’s premier Hospitality Expo, with 1000+ exhibitors onboard and drawing over 20,000 B2B buyers from luxury hotels, resorts, homestays, restaurants, cloud kitchens, and the F&B sector.

Moreover, the latest edition of IHE is co-located with four major events related to the Hospitality sector including Catering Asia, Tent Décor Asia and AYURYOG EXPO. This collaboration under one roof is set to redefine the convergence of the hospitality industry by offering a one-stop solution for the sector’s multifaceted needs. This collective event promises to be an invaluable resource for industry professionals, providing access to the latest trends, technologies, and services, and fostering connections that will drive the hospitality industry forward.

IHE 2024 taking one step forward in the row of collaborations within the hospitality industry has partnered with Vietnam as the Partner Country. The Diplomats, Hospitality professionals, Chefs and Associates will join the IHE 2024 to strengthen the business and cultural ties with India and its hospitality sector. Famous Vietnamese Chefs, Phem Van Dong and Nguyen Van Thong are set to hold their masterclasses alongside celebrity chefs from India Chef Nandlal and Chef Gautam. The excitement doesn’t pause here, while Himachal Pradesh will join the IHE 2024 as the Focus State, Himachal Tourism will be promoting their awesome tourist destinations.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Expo Centre & Mart, has expressed that it is an opportunity for all of us to learn from each other, make new partnerships, and explore avenues for growth and collaboration. He urged everyone to come together to explore and shape the future of hospitality, ensuring our industry continues to adapt, evolve, and thrive on the global stage. IHE 2024 promises to be our most successful edition and a milestone event that is set to contribute to business growth and showcase the dynamic and resilient nature of the hospitality sector.

IHE 2024 has won the confidence of several international brands who have been onboarded to showcase their finest products and services on this platform. The list of ace exhibitors and supporters includes TOPS INDIA, VENUS, ANUPAM ROYALS, BOON, ALPHADROID, KARAMAT, LE 5 STAGIONI, IFB, PATANJALI, NATURIN, KOHE, BORECHA, VFI Group etc. TOPS INDIA is set to showcase the range of convenience and processed food items like culinary sauces, jams, pickles etc. which has joined IHE 2024 as Golden Partner.

With the combined participation of over 1000 exhibitors of four co-located shows, IHE 2024 encompasses a diverse array of categories, offering a comprehensive range of products and services for businesses. From innovative technologies to traditional hospitality offerings, IHE 2024 is bringing a dynamic mix of industry players together, creating a platform where businesses can explore, connect, and thrive.

Besides, there are several legendry Hospitality Associations and Councils from different niches of the Hospitality industry including The Hotel and Restaurant Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (HOTREMAI), Association of Resource Companies for the Hospitality Industry of India (ARCHII), Nippon Global, Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) Delhi Chapter, Purchasing Professional Forum (PPF) and Hotel and Restaurant Association of North India (HRANI) are determined to join IHE 2024. They are all committed to bringing their associates and members to the mega hospitality expo. HRANI will hold their Annual Conclave at IHE 2024 in Hall 14 & Hall 15 at India Exposition Mart Ltd. on 5 & 6 August 2024. On the other hand, IIID, Delhi Regional Chapter has been inducted as a knowledge partner to impart sector-specific knowledge and give an overview of immense opportunities flourishing in their niche.

To spice up the overall event, the 4-day Hospitality Sourcing Gala is packed with exciting culinary competitions as well that include:

Pastry Queen India Competition

Master Bakers Challenge India 2024

India Pizza League Championship

During these culinary battlegrounds, young hospitality professionals & Chefs can have a great chance to participate and learn the newest culinary skills.

Key categories at IHE 2024 encompass a wide range of sectors critical to the hospitality industry including HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering), Operating Supplies & Equipment, Hospitality Technology, Food & Beverages, Housekeeping & Janitorial, Maintenance & Engineering, Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment Facilities Management, and Cleaning & Hygiene.

IHE is a highly anticipated yearly B2B Expo to meet all their sourcing needs and learn about the latest innovations, trends, and advancements in the hospitality industry that worth paying a visit to achieve landmark heights, recognition and excel in the industry.